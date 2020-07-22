Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.61.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

