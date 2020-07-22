Comparing Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) & Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Northern Trust pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Northern Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Northern Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Trust has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Northern Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $67.34 million 1.48 $14.07 million N/A N/A Northern Trust $6.90 billion 2.26 $1.49 billion $6.63 11.31

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.8% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Northern Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Northern Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Northern Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 18.81% 9.62% 1.08% Northern Trust 21.88% 15.18% 1.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Northern Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A Northern Trust 2 9 3 0 2.07

Northern Trust has a consensus price target of $88.65, indicating a potential upside of 17.48%. Given Northern Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northern Trust is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Summary

Northern Trust beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans. It also provides investment counseling and non-deposit investment products, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, tax deferred annuities, and related brokerage services; and real estate appraisal and brokerage services. In addition, the company operates as a clearing-house for the provision of appraisal services for community banks; and acquires, manages, and disposes real property, other collateral, and other assets obtained in the ordinary course of collecting debts. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 20 banking offices located in Lincolnton, Newton, Denver, Catawba, Conover, Maiden, Claremont, Hiddenite, Hickory, Charlotte, Cornelius, Mooresville, Raleigh, and Cary in North Carolina. The company also operates loan production offices in Denver and Durham, North Carolina. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newton, North Carolina.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

