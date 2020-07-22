ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,701 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.10% of ConocoPhillips worth $44,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $40.94. 226,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,979. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

