ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.7% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $33,988,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 73.7% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $41.41. 463,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,852,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.69. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

