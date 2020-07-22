Cosmos (ATOM) 1-Day Volume Hits $94.53 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.95 or 0.00042200 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, Coinone and GDAC. Cosmos has a market cap of $752.64 million and approximately $94.53 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,430.09 or 1.00824744 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001128 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000302 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00164123 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000098 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Coinone and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

