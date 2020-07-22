Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Cairn Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.2% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.94. 1,465,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,581. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $329.32. The company has a market cap of $144.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,380 shares of company stock worth $11,064,249 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

