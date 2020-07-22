Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

Shares of COST traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $327.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,138. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.