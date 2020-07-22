Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

Shares of COST traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $327.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,138. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.