Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Boosted by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.3% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after buying an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,357,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.91. 135,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.04. The firm has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $262.71 and a twelve month high of $329.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,064,249. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

