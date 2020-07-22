Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lowered by MU Investments Co. Ltd.

MU Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 5.0% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $622,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $327.06. 49,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,138. The stock has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.21 and its 200 day moving average is $305.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $331.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

