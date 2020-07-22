Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.41.

Several research firms have commented on COUP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $377,609.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at $267,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total transaction of $15,037,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,216 shares in the company, valued at $71,944,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,895 shares of company stock valued at $59,532,480. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 1.9% during the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, reaching $311.97. 14,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,465. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $317.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of -231.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.96.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

