Covesting (COV) Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Covesting token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00003179 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and YoBit. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $35,814.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.01894430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00079129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00189635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00120372 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

