CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.82

CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This is an increase from CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of CYN stock opened at GBX 90.90 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61. CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth has a 52-week low of GBX 49 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 114.44 ($1.41).
About CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth
