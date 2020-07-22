CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.82

CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This is an increase from CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CYN stock opened at GBX 90.90 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61. CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth has a 52-week low of GBX 49 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 114.44 ($1.41).

About CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

