Credit Suisse Group Raises Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $65.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s previous close.

WPM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Standpoint Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.91. 116,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,467. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $254.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,577,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $151,561,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,269,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,061 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $76,245,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $56,327,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

