Credit Suisse Group Raises Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $65.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s previous close.
WPM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Standpoint Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.
Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.91. 116,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,467. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,577,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $151,561,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,269,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,061 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $76,245,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $56,327,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
