Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEOAY. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Shares of SEOAY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.85. 8,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.