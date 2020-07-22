Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.31

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.31 and last traded at C$2.28, with a volume of 961897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.15.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.38.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$548.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$641.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.5500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.64%.

About Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.