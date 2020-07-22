CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Position Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.35. The company had a trading volume of 41,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,733. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.72.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.31.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

