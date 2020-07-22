CSFB Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$65.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CSFB from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.66% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$69.64. 752,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,381. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.04. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.70 and a twelve month high of C$70.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 257.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.
In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.42, for a total transaction of C$2,265,750.00.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
