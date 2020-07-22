CSFB Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$65.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CSFB from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$69.64. 752,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,381. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.04. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.70 and a twelve month high of C$70.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 257.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$342.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$352.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.520492 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.42, for a total transaction of C$2,265,750.00.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

