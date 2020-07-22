CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Lowered by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 3.3% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $955,672,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 744.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,313,000 after buying an additional 9,674,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in CVS Health by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,659 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.83. The company had a trading volume of 155,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,341. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

