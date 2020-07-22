CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 365,797 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 289,344 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 39,731 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $63.56. 125,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327,341. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

