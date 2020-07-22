Cwm LLC Acquires 15,618 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $28,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.91. 108,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,610. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average of $87.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

