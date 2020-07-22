Cwm LLC Acquires 189,120 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,120 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 1.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 585,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $947,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,772,000.

BSJL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,041. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $24.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21.

