Cwm LLC Acquires 59,799 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 424,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,799 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.12% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $16,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 453.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

HIG stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 40,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

