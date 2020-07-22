Cwm LLC Acquires 6,012 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 843,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $31,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 197,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,891. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several research firms have commented on USB. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

