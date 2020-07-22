Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 17,307.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,998 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $16,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,552,310,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cigna by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,818,000 after buying an additional 1,926,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,534,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $978,720,000 after acquiring an additional 79,936 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,478,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,182,000 after purchasing an additional 161,060 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,955,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,013,407,000 after purchasing an additional 95,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $305,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,139,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $486,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 293,185 shares of company stock valued at $60,675,011 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.77 and a 200 day moving average of $191.29. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

