Cwm LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 7,396.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,617 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 2.09% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $35,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000.

NYSEARCA IYG traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.15. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,381. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.06. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

