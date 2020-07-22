Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2,177,034.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,132,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132,058 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $94,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.08. 147,007 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

