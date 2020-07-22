Cwm LLC Buys 12,095 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $7,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $154.40. 52,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,311. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.63 and its 200-day moving average is $152.14. The company has a market cap of $108.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

