Cwm LLC Buys 1,680,572 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,631,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680,572 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF makes up 3.0% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cwm LLC owned about 3.43% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF worth $254,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,599,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,310 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $85,541,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,917,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,993,000 after acquiring an additional 521,238 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,315. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $75.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.52.

