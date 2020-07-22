Cwm LLC Buys 3,210,825 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 44,311.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,218,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210,825 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $176,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $54.93. 14,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,796. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

