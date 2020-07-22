Cwm LLC Buys 57,635 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,635 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $14,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,183,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,214,000 after buying an additional 45,897 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 46,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 758,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,950,000 after acquiring an additional 23,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 116.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,151,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,743 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. 62,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

