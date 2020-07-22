Cwm LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,237 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $55,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

IVE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $112.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,149. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.57. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

