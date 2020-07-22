Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 6,497.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,403 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up 0.9% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cwm LLC owned 1.95% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $75,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,406,000 after purchasing an additional 178,008 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 18,136.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,335,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,099 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 597,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,929,000 after buying an additional 42,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,043,000 after buying an additional 30,015 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,835,000.

IXN traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $247.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,065. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.23. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.91 and a fifty-two week high of $250.29.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

