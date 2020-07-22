Cwm LLC Has $129.08 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584,046 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cwm LLC owned 2.57% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $129,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 296,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after acquiring an additional 104,398 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,819. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.43 and a twelve month high of $60.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average is $59.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

