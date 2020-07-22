Cwm LLC Has $14.23 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,966 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 90.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,394,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $5,518,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.20. 2,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,794. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $169.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

