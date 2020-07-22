Cwm LLC Has $14.93 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,328 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $14,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 60.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 97,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,200,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 123.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after buying an additional 81,391 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 36.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 296.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.26. 23,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

