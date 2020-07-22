Cwm LLC Has $27.48 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after acquiring an additional 136,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,006,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,166,528,000 after acquiring an additional 28,171 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Stryker by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $959,331,000 after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $604,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,995. The stock has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus cut their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

