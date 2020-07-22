Cwm LLC Has $30 Million Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Allstate worth $29,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Allstate by 794.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $676,271.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,465. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.54.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

