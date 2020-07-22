Cwm LLC Has $32.71 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,031 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $32,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after buying an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after buying an additional 910,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,289,000 after buying an additional 270,650 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after buying an additional 5,679,574 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,509,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.50. 38,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,886. The company has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.85 and its 200-day moving average is $147.23. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $36,827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,593,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,028,416,458.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cfra upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

