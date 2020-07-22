Cwm LLC Has $33.33 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,413 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.41% of Amdocs worth $33,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,604,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,031,000 after acquiring an additional 361,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,381,000 after acquiring an additional 97,791 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,345,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,860,000 after acquiring an additional 155,346 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,910,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,982,000 after acquiring an additional 434,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,754,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,162,000 after acquiring an additional 56,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.81. 8,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,419. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.96. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

DOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

