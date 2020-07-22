Cwm LLC Has $56.70 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,564,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,705 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 1.01% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $56,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 156,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 89,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,171. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.40.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

