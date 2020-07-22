Cwm LLC Has $64.11 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,998 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $64,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.31. 19,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,819. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $222.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.03.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

