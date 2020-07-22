Cwm LLC Purchases 1,202 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $33,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,817,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,699,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,349,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 956,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,970,000 after purchasing an additional 529,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.31. 8,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,664. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $196.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.84 and its 200 day moving average is $162.85.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $895,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

