Cwm LLC Purchases 2,108,324 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cwm LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,016,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108,324 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $290,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.08. The stock had a trading volume of 116,846 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.25.

