Cwm LLC Purchases 253,652 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1,368.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,652 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.26% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $27,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $147,003,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,280,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,667,000 after acquiring an additional 288,870 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,897,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,144,000 after acquiring an additional 96,920 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,565.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 767,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,412,000 after acquiring an additional 750,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 753,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $108.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.65. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $109.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

