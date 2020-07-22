Cwm LLC Purchases 26,081 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,680,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.3% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $113,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 105,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 143,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,578,000.

Shares of SPTS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.71. 183,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,935. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $31.39.

