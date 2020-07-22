Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $20,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,165,000 after acquiring an additional 108,675 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 451,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,429,000 after acquiring an additional 48,795 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,804,000 after buying an additional 58,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

WM traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.11. The stock had a trading volume of 39,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

