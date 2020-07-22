Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $33,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $112.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,230. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.38. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $114.61.

