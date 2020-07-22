Cwm LLC Sells 30,096 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,096 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $43,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,662,545,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,224,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535,671 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,509,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,647,000 after acquiring an additional 129,424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,607,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,787,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,311. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.74. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.