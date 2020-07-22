Cwm LLC Sells 81,760 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81,760 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.20% of Nuance Communications worth $14,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 11.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,047,000 after purchasing an additional 143,764 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,333,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Nuance Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $72,241.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 62,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $1,193,142.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 512,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,304. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

NUAN traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $26.89. 102,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Nuance Communications Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

