Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank grew its holdings in Cyberark Software by 15.3% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,899,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,530,000 after purchasing an additional 252,034 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,779,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,242,000 after purchasing an additional 646,730 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cyberark Software by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,346,000 after purchasing an additional 658,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cyberark Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,069,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 30.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,800,000 after purchasing an additional 279,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Cyberark Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.19. 13,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,943. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.74. Cyberark Software Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.66, a P/E/G ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

